Regina man facing weapons charges

A Regina man is facing several weapons charges following an incident on Friday night.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots and a fight in the area of 3rd Avenue and Elizabeth Crescent around 11:50 p.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

When police arrived, they saw one man passing a long barreled gun to people in a nearby vehicle. Officers took the man who had the gun into custody and arrested him. The gun was recovered from the scene.

A 20-year-old man is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

The accused will make his appearance in Provincial Court on Monday.