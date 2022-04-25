Regina man facing weapons charges after alleged threat

A 40-year-old Regina man is facing several weapons charges after allegedly threatening to shoot someone with a gun on Sunday.

According to a release from Regina police, officers were called to an apartment in the 100 block of Rink Avenue for a report of a gun complaint around 11 a.m.

After setting up a perimeter around the building, officers contacted the man by phone to encourage him to come out voluntarily to be taken into custody. The man complied and was arrested without incident.

Through a search of the suite, officers found a .22 cailbre semi-automatic handgun, several rounds of ammunition and a loaded magazine for the handgun. The suspect was found to have been on a release order barring him from possessing any guns.

He is charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime, careless use of a firearm, and failure to comply with condition of a release order.