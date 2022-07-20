Regina man facing weapons charges and break and enter

A Regina man is facing several charges, including breaking and entering, following investigation into incidents on Sunday, as well as Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a business on the 800 block of Albert Street for a report of a recent break and enter around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police found that a glass door had been broken and items had been taken from inside the business but did not find the suspect.

On Tuesday around 3:50 a.m., officers were called to Hamilton Street and 12th Avenue for a report of a motor vehicle incident involving a cyclist.

Officers found through investigation that the cyclist had hit a truck that was stopped at a red light causing injury to the cyclist, who was transported to hospital by EMS.

When RPS got to the hospital to discuss the incident, they found that the man had given a false identity. Once the man took out a knife and refused to drop it, officers deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (Taser) on the man.

He was identified as the suspect from Sunday’s break and enter.

The 40-year-old Regina man is charged with identity fraud, possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a weapon, and assaulting a police officer while threatening to use a weapon.

He is also charged with breaking and entering and committing theft in relation to Sunday’s incident.

The accused made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Wednesday morning.