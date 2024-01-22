Regina man found not-guilty of killing mother due to mental disorder

A tragic saga that began with the death of 63-year-old Deborah Mae Mahadeo two years ago has ended with her son, Raefe Mahadeo, being found not guilty of second degree murder on account of a mental disorder.

The verdict was handed down on Monday at the Court of King’s Bench in Regina.

Mahadeo fatally stabbed his mother at their home on the 1600 block of Toronto Street on Jan. 4, 2022.

The court determined that Mahadeo was suffering from schizophrenia and the death came as a result of a psychotic episode.

Prior to the killing, Mahadeo did seek treatment for his mental health concerns at the Regina General Hospital.

Both the Crown and the defense were in agreement that Mahadeo was not criminally responsible on account of his mental disorder.

The Crown’s senior prosecutor Derek Davidson spoke with reporters following the decision.

“He was suffering from schizophrenia and had a mental disorder that interfered with his ability to appreciate what he did,” he explained.

“So when Dr. Lorazby says that, the Crown takes it very seriously. We reviewed it, and ultimately couldn’t come to any other conclusion than that’s the case. So we joined defense in their request that their client be found not criminally responsible by means of a mental disorder.”

Mahadeo will be remanded to the Saskatchewan Psychiatric Hospital in North Battleford, where his condition will be reviewed on an annual basis.