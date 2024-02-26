Regina man found under trailer after allegedly trying to steal roll of wire from construction compound

Regina police have arrested a 23-year-old man they said was wanted for multiple break and enters around the city.

According to a Regina police news release, at 11:00 Friday night the accused was spotted by someone who said he went into a construction compound on the 1900 block of Retallack Street and allegedly grabbed a roll of wire before leaving the scene.

A Regina police dog found the suspect hiding under a construction trailer inside the compound, the suspect was then arrested and treated for what police said appeared to be minor injuries due to a bite from the police dog, the release said.

The suspect was also found to be involved in two other break and enters as well as a mischief case, Regina police said he is facing multiple charges in relation to those events but didnt specify what those charges were.

The accused was also charged with break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of break-in instruments and failing to comply with a probation order in relation to the Friday night incident.

The accused made his first court appearance Monday morning.