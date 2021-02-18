A Regina man received a ticket for failing to self-isolate while confirmed to have COVID-19.

According to a news release from RPS, officers responded to a domestic call just after midnight on Feb. 11. The man, who had testing positive for COVID-19, was involved in an argument.

Police in personal protective equipment had to escort the man, 47, to his home in the 1200 block of McTavish St. to self-isolate.

“The male was extremely agitated and appeared to be intoxicated so the officers did not serve a ticket to him at that time,” RPS said.

Police returned on Thursday to issue the man the ticket for $2,800

This is the 25th ticket related to COVID-19 issued in Regina.