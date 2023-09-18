Regina man pleads guilty to impaired driving following 2022 crash that seriously injured 7-year-old

A Regina man who was involved in a collision that severely injured a seven-year-old boy while he was waiting for a school bus has pled guilty to impaired driving.

Charles Howard Raycraft, 47, pled guilty to one count of operating a conveyance while being impaired on Monday.

Sentencing is set to take place on Tuesday at provincial court in Regina.

Raycraft’s second count, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, has yet to be spoken to, according to the courts.

The collision happened on June 22, 2022.

Seven-year-old Benjamin Dufour was struck by a black Dodge Ram on the 200 block of Dalgliesh Drive at around 8:30 that morning.

The truck had collided with multiple vehicles before hitting Dufour and crashing into a house in the area.

According to statements from Dufour’s family, Ben was stabilized after the crash and had to be airlifted to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon for multiple broken bones, soft tissue damage to his C-spine as well as a traumatic brain injury.

Around two weeks after the crash – Ben regained consciousness and was showing positive signs of recovery.

More to come...