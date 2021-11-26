Regina man to serve life sentence for murdering his father

Joseph Oakes has been sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his father.

Jones Oakes, 54, was found dead in a home on Fisher Street in Glencairn on May 22, 2020. His son, Joseph, was later arrested and charged.

An injured women, 53, directed police inside the home where the victim had been seriously injured.

CPR was performed on the man until EMS arrived, but he was later pronounced dead on scene.

Oakes, who was 31-years-old at the time of the killing, will have no chance of parole for 11 years.