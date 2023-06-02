Regina man wanted in connection to taxi robbery arrested

A man wanted in connection to a taxi robbery in Regina this past April was arrested on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Rupert Street around 3:45 a.m. on April 19, according to a previous news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police said a taxi driver had taken a man and woman to their destination when the man pulled a knife and the woman demanded money.

The woman was arrested and charged with robbery on April 28.

The 22-year-old man from Regina wanted in connection to the incident was arrested on Wednesday and was charged with robbery, as well as failure to comply with a probation order.

He made his first court appearance on Thursday.