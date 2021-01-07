A Regina man who tested positive for COVID-19 was issued a ticket for refusing to self-isolate, according to police.

In a release, the Regina Police Service said officers were dispatched to the downtown area on Wednesday evening to find a 52-year-old man who tested positive for the virus. He was reportedly aware of his COVID-positive status, but chose to leave his home.

Police said the man was found in the area of 13th Avenue and Albert Street.

He was issued a $2,800 fine and escorted back to his residence. This is the ninth ticket related to COVID-19 Public Health Orders Regina police have handed out since the beginning of the pandemic.