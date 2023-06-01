Regina man who tried to gain entry into vehicles charged with robbery
A man who was allegedly trying to gain entry into vehicles on Wednesday has been charged with robbery.
Around 10:48 a.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Edward Street for a report of a man attempting to enter homes and vehicles in the area, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Police said a man had approached a vehicle on Lewvan Drive near 7th Avenue, told the driver he had a weapon and tried to get into the vehicle.
Another person driving in the area left his vehicle to help and was assaulted by the suspect, according to the release.
Officers found the suspect on Lewvan Drive near 4th Avenue and saw him stopping vehicles in traffic and pulling on door handles. Police said the suspect was uncooperative so other units arrived.
Police pepper sprayed the suspect, who was taken into police custody and then taken to the hospital.
The 41-year-old man from Regina has been charged with two counts of robbery and failure to comply with a condition of a release order.
He made his first court appearance on Thursday morning.
-
Defence concludes closing summations in Windsor murder trialThe defence has completed its closing summations in an ongoing Windsor murder trial involving the shooting death of 20-year-old Madisen Gingras in April of 2020.
-
'Many, many lives turned upside down' by wildfires: N.S. premierNova Scotia’s premier says the “historic” wildfires in the province have caused a “breath-taking amount of damage.”
-
Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in QuebecNotorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo has been moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week, a source tells CTV News Toronto.
-
B.C. giving $4.5 million to upgrade Canuck Place Children's HospiceThe British Columbia government has announced $4.5 million in new funding for Canuck Place to renovate and upgrade the Vancouver children's hospice.
-
London, Ont. offering free rec swim passes & transportation amid Thames Pool closureThe City of London, Ont. has announced that outdoor pools are set to open on July 1.
-
Marineland did not provide adequate water source to bear cubs, Ontario allegesMarineland failed to provide three bear cubs permanent and adequate water sources as well as climbing structures, Ontario alleges in court documents.
-
Woman airlifted after crash near WallensteinA woman in her 80s has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a crash near Wallenstein, according to Orgne Air Ambulance.
-
LL Cool J concert will kick off BC Lions home openerThe BC Lions are promising a knockout performance from a hip-hop phenomenon ahead of their 2023 home opener.
-