Regina man who tried to gain entry into vehicles charged with robbery

A man who was allegedly trying to gain entry into vehicles on Wednesday has been charged with robbery.

Around 10:48 a.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Edward Street for a report of a man attempting to enter homes and vehicles in the area, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police said a man had approached a vehicle on Lewvan Drive near 7th Avenue, told the driver he had a weapon and tried to get into the vehicle.

Another person driving in the area left his vehicle to help and was assaulted by the suspect, according to the release.

Officers found the suspect on Lewvan Drive near 4th Avenue and saw him stopping vehicles in traffic and pulling on door handles. Police said the suspect was uncooperative so other units arrived.

Police pepper sprayed the suspect, who was taken into police custody and then taken to the hospital.

The 41-year-old man from Regina has been charged with two counts of robbery and failure to comply with a condition of a release order.

He made his first court appearance on Thursday morning.