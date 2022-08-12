Regina man wins $100K on Western 649 extra
CTVNewsRegina.ca Senior Digital Content Producer
Brendan Ellis
A Regina man is $100,000 richer after matching the winning extra number on his Western 649 lottery ticket.
Bradley Collins purchased the ticket at the Giant Tiger Store at 2610 Victoria Ave. East in Regina.
Collins said he checked his ticket the day after the draw.
“I went onto the WCLC website to start checking my tickets when I realized I had six of the seven winning numbers,” he said, in a Sask Lotteries news release.
His winning extra number for the draw was 3622797.
Collins said he plans on using the money to pay off debt.
