Regina mayor makes good on CFL West Final bet
Regina's mayor followed through on her end of a bet made over the CFL West Final between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday.
The bet was made by Sandra Masters and Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman ahead of the game that saw the Bombers pick up a 21-17 win over the green and white en route to winning the Grey Cup for a second straight season.
Masters was spotted wearing Bombers blue and gold while helping prepare "Hampers for Hope" for the Regina Food Bank with other elected officials.
Honouring our friendly wager on the @CFL West Final, Regina’s Mayor Sandra Masters wore a beautiful @Wpg_BlueBombers jersey while preparing pallets of Christmas food hampers for @ReginaFoodBank Hampers of Hope. Thanks Mayor. All the best to you & #RiderNation this Holiday Season! pic.twitter.com/YGlSzAWeth— Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) December 19, 2021
Masters balanced out the rival blue and gold with a Rider mask and jersey and was also joined in the hamper-packing efforts by former Rider and current MLA Gene Makowsky.
According to the food bank, the officials turned over more than 300 hampers.
-
Multi-vehicle collision sends four to hospital in Kawartha LakesFour people have been taken to the hospital, one with critical injuries, following a multi-vehicle collision in Emily Township, west of Omemee.
-
RCMP release guide on recognizing and reporting violent, extremist, radicalized behavioursThere is a new tool available for those looking to report violent or extremist criminal activity.
-
Saskatoon Airport Authority computer system breached in 'sophisticated' cyber attackThe Saskatoon Airport Authority's (SAA) computers system was breached in a "targeted" and "sophisticated" cyber attack.
-
Oilers' Nurse, Lagesson enter COVID-19 protocolThey join teammates Duncan Keith, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Devin Shore, Ryan McLeod, and head coach Dave Tippett.
-
Dog and puppies abandoned on Vancouver Island get emergency support from SPCAThe BC SPCA is fundraising to support a dog and her litter of five puppies that were abandoned on Vancouver Island this winter.
-
Omicron COVID-19 case detected in Regina elementary schoolThe Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has detected a case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in a Regina elementary school.
-
Prince Edward Island reports 21 new COVID-19 cases; 89 active infections remainPrince Edward Island is reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the total number of active infections to 89.
-
COVID-19 booster bookings open up to those age 18 and older in Simcoe MuskokaSimcoe Muskoka has opened up COVID-19 booster bookings to those age 18 and older.
-
Suspect wanted for allegedly punching victim and stealing another vehicle: WRPSWaterloo regional police are looking to identify a man in relation to an assault and vehicle theft in Kitchener earlier this month.