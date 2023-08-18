Regina men face weapons charges after traffic stop

Two Regina men are facing several weapons-related charges following a traffic stop in the early hours of Friday morning.

After members of the police canine unit witnessed a vehicle driving erratically around 3:45 a.m., the officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of 7th Avenue and Halifax Street, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

A bulletproof vest and gun were in plain view once officers approached the vehicle, police say. The vehicle's two occupants were arrested without incident.

According to police, the passenger was in possession of a knife, ammunition, and drugs. Police also say they seized a shotgun, ammunition, and illicit drugs from the vehicle.

A 25-year-old man and 19-year-old man were charged with possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, and careless use of a firearm.

The 25-year-old is also charged with operating conveyance dangerous to the public, and the 19-year-old is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, as well as possession of a scheduled substance.

The pair were scheduled to make their first court appearance on Friday afternoon.