Regina MLA says he was targeted in alleged extortion attempt

A 36-year-old man is accused of trying to extort an elected provincial government official.

According to Regina Police Service (RPS), the official was approached by a man who asked for his support in a local political election process in January.

"When the victim refused, the suspect threatened to cause harm to his personal and professional life," an RPS news release said.

In a short statement released Friday afternoon, Regina Northeast MLA Gary Grewal confirmed he was the target of the alleged extortion attempt.

"As this case is now before the courts, I will not be making any further public comment," Grewal said.

Following an investigation, police charged Harpinder Singh Bajwa with extortion.

He was expected to make his first court appearance on the charge Friday afternoon.