Regina music community mourns X-Ray Records owner

Regina’s music community is mourning local record store owner Dave Kuzenko.

Kuzenko owned X-Ray Records in Regina’s downtown. His family confirmed his death in an Instagram post Friday.

“We are so heartbroken to share the news of Dave’s sudden and unexpected passing in hospital,” the post reads, attributed to Kuzenko’s daughters. “His family was by his side, and he went gently and with humour as was his nature. This community and the friendships you shared meant the world to him, and we know how much he meant to the music community in Regina.”

“Our dad will be deeply missed and loved forever.”

X-Ray Records has existed in some form since 1987, specializing in vinyl records.

Kuzenko spoke to CTV News about what set the format apart from streaming and other physical media in Dec. 2020.

“It just has a very sort of warm feeling to it, when you’re listening to records, that CDs just won’t give you,” Kuzenko said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the Kuzenko family.

A post shared by X-Ray Records (@xrayrecordsyqr)