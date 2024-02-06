Regina music instructor accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old
A 71-year-old Regina music teacher is facing multiple sexual offences against a child following an investigation by the Regina Children’s Justice Centre, police say.
According to a Regina police news release, an investigation began on Monday after a report was received of an alleged sexual assault of a 9-year-old child by a private music instructor.
The suspect, 71-year-old Claro Recto Belen, was arrested and has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching, Regina police said.
According to the release, Belen was released on conditions.
He is scheduled to appear in court on March 12.
Regina police say there is a possibility of additional victims or witnesses and are asking those with more information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
