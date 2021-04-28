Regina overdose deaths in first 3 months of this year more than tripled compared to start of 2020

During the first three months of 2021, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said there has been 39 apparent overdose deaths, compared to 12 deaths in the same time period last year.

Between January 1 and March 31, 2021, RPS said there have been 454 overdose events.

The numbers were presented as part of a Regina’s Board of Police Commissioners report, released on Tuesday.

“This continues to be a challenge that we are seeing daily in our city,” Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said during Tuesday’s meeting.

More to come…