Regina overdoses continue to climb in 2021: RPS

The number of overdoses in Regina have increased each month this year, according to a Regina Board of Police Commissioners report.

There were 176 overdose events in February 2021, compared to 116 in January 2021. During the first two months of this year, there have been 28 apparent overdose deaths in Regina. In that same time period last year, there had been four apparent overdose deaths in Regina.

The numbers are part of a report to be discussed during Tuesday afternoon’s Board of Police Commissioners meeting. Participants are also expected to talk about the monthly crime statistics.

Crimes against persons and property show a combined year-to-date decrease of 31.2 per cent in February 2021. Crimes against persons is down by 21.2 per cent compared to February 2020, while crimes against property is down by 33.7 per cent.

Crimes against persons include homicide, attempted murder, sexual assaults and crimes, assaults, robbery, kidnapping and criminal harassment. Crimes against property include arson, break and enter, mischief and theft charges.

The board will also discuss recent reports on its Warrant Strategy and the False Alarm Bylaw. The meeting starts at 2 p.m.

More to come…