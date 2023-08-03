Regina paramedics failed to take man to hospital, family says

A Regina family is angry about service they received from Regina EMS. They claim EMS was called twice last week but failed to transport a loved one to hospital.

Wilfred Shingoose has been visiting his nephew in the Intensive Care Unit at the Regina General Hospital. He feels his family member wouldn’t be so sick had adequate ambulance service been provided.

“He came to my house and then I phoned the ambulance and the ambulance came and they kind of checked him out I guess but they said he was alright and then they just left him,” Shingoose said.

The family said they called EMS again a few days later but no ambulance showed up.

“Instead, they called an hour later asking if they still wanted an ambulance and told them that he’s already gone to hospital,” Shingoose explained. “When he got to the hospital, they took him straight to the ICU and he was in very bad condition.”

The family said they were told by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) that Kelly Shingoose declined to go to hospital on the first call and that no one confirmed the need for an ambulance on the second call.

The SHA says it can’t discuss patient care due to privacy legislation but staff are available to investigate concerns.