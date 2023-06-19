Regina parent concerned after school principal allegedly searched through daughter's phone

A Regina parent is raising his concerns after he said the principal at his daughter’s school went through students’ cell phones without first letting parents know.

Jay Watson said his daughter, who is in Grade 10 at Winston Knoll Collegiate, called him after she refused to show the principal her phone, who had allegedly just taken two of her friend’s phones to delete a video.

“This was all done without even calling the parents and letting us know that this had transpired. It was my kid who called me and said, ‘I'm not comfortable going back to class,’” Watson explained.

Watson said his daughter and her two friends had a TikTok video on their phones about another student who they didn’t want to be friends with anymore because the other girl was allegedly causing them trouble.

He said his daughter told him the principal received an accusation of bullying from the subject of the TikTok video and said the principal told his daughter and her friends they would be suspended if they didn’t hand over their phones.

“[My daughter] also said that it felt very one-sided that, you know, they were just kind of being singled out and that the principal didn't really ask them what their side of the story is and what their take on things was,” Watson explained.

Watson said the situation is something the school should have contacted him about.

“If the principal's going to go through my child's phone and then makes threats of suspending and stuff, you might want to talk to the parents about that,” he said.

Watson’s main concern about the situation is a matter of privacy and said this is not the first time the principal has gone through students’ phones.

“[My daughter] said [the principal has] done this many times before. She told me she could arbitrarily go through any device she wants to,” he said.

Watson said he spoke to the principal immediately after her daughter called, as she was uncomfortable and wanted him to come get her. He said he also contacted the superintendent for Winston Knoll Collegiate the following day, who told him the principal was allowed to do what was done.

Watson said he told his daughter that she has the right to say no and shouldn’t have had to show the principal her phone.

“I am the parent and my child has a certain expectation of privacy, whether the school really likes it or not,” he said.

Watson said he understands that there are certain cases that would require teachers and principals to look at phones, such as acting in a situation of public safety.

“Let's say a kid's making threats of harm towards another student or to the school itself that not only would the police be involved, but that the principal and the teachers would act as quickly as possible to seize all the social media. If the parents couldn't do that immediately at that moment, so I get kind of what those laws are really meant for,” he said.

“I don't think a TikTok video with a bunch of girls, you know, basically kind of having a bit of a disagreement rises to the level of Winston Knoll being allowed to just go through these kids’ phones,” he added.

Watson said he believes there should be a change in how schools deal with this sort of situation.

“That’s a problem. That's not just a privacy issue, but a human rights issue,” he said.

CTV Regina has reached out to the Regina Public School Division and is waiting for a response.

More to come...