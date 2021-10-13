Regina Pats acquire goaltender in trade with Vancouver
The Regina Pats acquired 18-year-old goaltender Drew Sim from the Vancouver Giants on Wednesday in exchange for a conditional fourth round draft pick in 2024.
Sim played in nine games for the Giants last season with a record of five wins and two losses. He had a goals against average of 3.20 an .828 save percentage and recorded one shut out.
The 18 year-old from Tees, Alta. was selected 46th overall in the third round of the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft out of the Edmonton U-15 Prep program.
“We are pleased to acquire Drew to increase our goaltending depth” Regina Pats general manager John Paddock said in a media release.
Sim stands six-foot-two, weighing 216 pounds. He made his Western Hockey League debut on Mar. 4, 2020 against Kamloops stopping 19 of 20 shots on goal in a relief effort.
The Regina Pats return to action on Friday, Oct. 15 when they host the Winnipeg Ice at the Brandt Centre.
-
Shooting on Pritchard Avenue under investigation: Winnipeg policeA shooting brought police to a North End neighbourhood in Winnipeg Wednesday night.
-
Restrictions to continue into 2022, Kenney says in Facebook live appearanceFrom the best summer ever to the winter of 'we have to monitor all of this very carefully'.
-
Anonymous donor buys $17K worth of Girl Guide Cookies for charities on Vancouver IslandCookie sales are up again this year -- way up -- thanks to another anonymous purchase of Girl Guide Cookies on the mid-Island.
-
Province funds fight against human trafficking in the northThe Ontario government has announced $1.5 million in cash and proceeds seized from criminals will be spent across the province to help local partners fight back against crime.
-
Nylander, Campbell lead the way as Maple Leafs down Canadiens in openerWilliam Nylander scored the winner early in the third period and Jack Campbell made 31 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in the season-opener for both teams Wednesday.
-
Alphonso Davies leads way as Canada downs Panama in World Cup qualifierAlphonso Davies' highlight-reel goal helped open the floodgates as Canada roared to a 4-1 victory over Panama on Wednesday in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying play.
-
'Cannot get my head around this': Kenney expresses frustration at 'Ivermectin fans'Alberta’s premier says he can’t understand why people would want to take a “horse dewormer” like Ivermectin - instead of a free and approved COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Ontario considers exiting Step 3 as early as next week, sources sayOntario is considering a further easing of pandemic restrictions and an announcement could come as soon as Friday as health officials say the COVID-19 situation is improving in the province, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Canucks legend Gino Odjick gets Hall call, continues to inspire Indigenous youthA few years ago, Gino Odjick was in hospital fighting for his life. Now, the Vancouver Canucks legend is the newest member of the BC Sports Hall of Fame.