Regina Pats acquire goaltender in trade with Vancouver

The Regina Pats acquired 18-year-old goaltender Drew Sim from the Vancouver Giants on Wednesday in exchange for a conditional fourth round draft pick in 2024.

Sim played in nine games for the Giants last season with a record of five wins and two losses. He had a goals against average of 3.20 an .828 save percentage and recorded one shut out.

The 18 year-old from Tees, Alta. was selected 46th overall in the third round of the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft out of the Edmonton U-15 Prep program.

“We are pleased to acquire Drew to increase our goaltending depth” Regina Pats general manager John Paddock said in a media release.

Sim stands six-foot-two, weighing 216 pounds. He made his Western Hockey League debut on Mar. 4, 2020 against Kamloops stopping 19 of 20 shots on goal in a relief effort.

The Regina Pats return to action on Friday, Oct. 15 when they host the Winnipeg Ice at the Brandt Centre.