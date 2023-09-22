Regina Pats announce leadership group, Tanner Howe named 82nd captain in franchise history
The Regina Pats announced its leadership group for the 2023-24 season Thursday night and named Tanner Howe the 82nd captain in franchise history.
The Prince Albert product is entering his third full season with the Pats and is expected to be taken in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft.
Howe, who will be the second youngest captain in the team’s history behind only Connor Bedard, is coming off a year that saw him tally 85 points in 67 games.
In 139 career regular-season games Howe has recorded 156 points.
Parker Berge, a 20-year-old defenseman and forward Braxton Whitehead who wore an ‘A’ for the Pats last season were named alternate captains.
“I think we have the luxury to have several players wear letters this year,” Pats head coach Brad Herauf said in a news release.
The Pats open the 2023-24 regular season Friday night against the Wheat Kings in Brandon and will host the Saskatoon Blades Saturday night at 7 p.m. from the Brandt Centre.
