Regina Pats drop third game in a row

The Regina Pats allowed three goals in the third period en route to a 4-2 loss Sunday afternoon to the Brandon Wheat Kings.

The Pats threw everything they could at Brandon but goaltender Carson Bjarnason was extremely sharp turning aside 39 of 41 shots on goal. With under eight minutes to play in the second period, Pats star Connor Bedard showed fans how dynamic he can be. Bedard picked up the puck in his own zone, on the powerplay, and drove the length of the ice, slipping between two defenders and firing the puck off the cross bar.

Less than thirty seconds later, the Pats would score to draw even with the Wheat Kings at 1-1 on a goal from Cole Dubinsky.

Chad Nychuk and Rylen Roersma each scored empty net goals for the Wheat Kings with under two minutes to play as the Pats were pressing for the tying goal. Cole Carrier would score with just ten seconds remaining in the game for Regina to make the score 4-2.

Regina Pats back in action on Friday, Oct. 15 when they host the Winnipeg Ice at 7 p.m. at the Brandt Centre.