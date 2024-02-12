Regina Pats' orange jersey auction raises over $9,000 on Indigenous Celebration Night

Special orange jerseys worn by the Regina Pats Saturday night as part of Indigenous Celebration Night raised more than $9,000 via silent auction.

The jerseys were auctioned off for a total of $9,650, with proceeds going towards the Orange Jersey Project, an initiative that began in 2022 and strives to use sport to catalyze educating young athletes about the history of the Indian Residential School System.

Saturday night’s game was the second time special orange jerseys were worn by the Pats, with last year’s uniforms raising more than $15,000.

This year Tye Spencer’s jersey received the highest bid at $750, followed by Tanner Howe’s at $550.

The Pats have three skaters with Indigenous backgrounds, Zachary Shantz as well as Jaxsin and Corbin Vaughan. Assistant coach Evan McFeeters also has an Indigenous background.

Before and throughout the game Indigenous culture was showcased with the goal of acknowledging the relationships shared with Indigenous Peoples in Treaty Four Territory.

The Pats defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 9-4, they’ll be back in action Tuesday night when they host the Medicine Hat Tigers at the Brandt Centre.

-- If you are a survivor of or family member impacted by the residential school system and need emotional support, a national crisis line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Residential School Survivor Support Line: 1-866-925-4419.