Regina Pats players hit the streets to deliver pizzas and raise money for Heart and Stroke Foundation

Following a three year hiatus, the Regina Pat’s were back with their annual ‘Have a Heart’ Night fundraiser.

Pats players helped deliver pizzas and greeted fans at Western Pizza locations across the Queen City in support of the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Fans packed the restaurant’s South Albert location and were greeted by star centre Connor Bedard, who was kept busy Monday night as he signed autographs and posed for pictures.

According to Spiro Bonis, the owner of Western Pizza, the event has a long tradition of giving back.

“It was started 25 years ago, and it was something to give back to the community,” he told CTV News.

“February is Heart and Stroke month, so we decided that would be a perfect way to partner up with the Regina Pats, that’s their initiative to give back to the community as well.”

Pats goalie Kelton Pyne and forward Tanner Howe hit the road and delivered pizzas to customers across the city.

The event marked the first Have a Heart night for every current member of the team, as the event was put on hold for the past three years due to COVID-19.

All delivery fees and donations will be used to support the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

“Well I’m here because of a budding, possible NHL star in the future,” Maureen Gibney, a Western Pizza patron, told CTV News.

“[I had] an idea Connor might be here, because it being a Pats evening. I was hoping I might get a chance meeting and get an autograph for our grandsons.”

The total amount fundraised will be announced by the Pats during their March 17 matchup against the Edmonton Oil Kings.

The 'Have a Heart' event has raised over $60,000 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation in its 25 year run.