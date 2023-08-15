Regina Pats sign French-Swiss goaltender Ewen Huet
The Regina Pats have signed French-Swiss goaltender Ewen Huet to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
The 18-year-old played for Lausanne in Switzerland’s U20 league in 2022-2023 and represented the country internationally with their U16, U17, and their U18 team at the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships.
“I had the opportunity to see Ewan play at the IIHF U-18 World Championships in April, and he is an athletic, competitive goaltender, and will be a valuable addition to our team,” Regina Pats VP Alan Millar said in a news release.
Huet was drafted by the Pats in the 2023 CHL Import Draft, and will take part in Switzerland’s National Junior Selection camp before the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships. He will then join the Pats at training camp.
The six foot, 168-pound goaltender is the son of former NHL goaltender Cristobal Huet, who played from 2002 to 2010 with the Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens, and Washington Capitals.
