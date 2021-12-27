Regina Pats sign Vaughan twins
The Regina Pats have signed their first and second round picks from the 2021 WHL Prospect Draft.
The two twins, Jaxsin and Corbin Vaughan each signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement.
Jaxsin, a six foot 185 lbs forward, was selected as the 21 pick of the draft, while his brother Corbin, a 6 foot, 195 lbs. defenceman, was chosen as the 30 pick overall.
The Merritt, B.C. twins currently play at Rink Hockey Academy in Kelowna for the U-18 prep team.
Jaxsin has totalled 14 points in 15 games this season, his nine goals are tied for the lead on his team.
Last season, during the shortened season because of COVID-19, the 15 year old forward scored 13 goals and recorded 18 points in just five games with Kelowna’s U-15 program.
Corbin recorded six points in 12 games this season and is coming off a 2020-21 season where he produced 11 points in five contests for RHA.
Jaxsin will wear number 32 on the back of his jersey while Corbin will wear number 2, as they will both be in the lineup for Monday’s game against the Edmonton Oil Kings at 7:00 p.m. at the Brandt Centre.
