Regina Pats' Tanner Howe to play in CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

The leading scorer and captain of the Regina Pats, Tanner Howe, will play in the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Moncton, N.B. on Jan. 24.

The annual game features top draft eligible players from the Canadian Hockey League’s (CHL) three leagues, WHL, OHL and QMJHL (Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League).

Howe, 18, is currently ranked by NHL Central Scouting as an “A” prospect, meaning he is likely to be selected in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft next year.

The Prince Albert product is in his third full season with the Pats and has 39 points in 33 games this season including 20 goals.

Howe was named the team’s captain prior to the start of the season.

Eighteen players from the WHL have been selected to take part in the game including Ryder Ritchie from the Prince Albert Raiders and Saskatoon’s Berkly Catton who plays for the Spokane Chiefs.

Former Pats’ captain, Connor Bedard wore the “C” for Team Red at last year’s game in Langley, B.C.