Regina Pats win streak comes to an end

The Regina Pats win streak came to an abrupt end this weekend in central Alberta.

A 4-2 loss to the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday was the first loss for the team since general manager and V.P. of hockey operations John Paddock made his return behind the bench.

On Sunday, The Calgary Hitmen made it a two game losing skid for the Pats.

The Calgary Hitmen scored three goals in the first, three more in the second and four in the third en route to a 10-3 thrashing of the Pats.

The Hitmen enjoyed a great deal of success on special teams. Calgary scored on four of their five powerplay attempts in the contest. The game-winning goal was scored about a minute and a half into the second period when Sean Tschigerl notched his 12th of the season, shorthanded.

Riley Fiddler-Schultz scored a hat trick for the Hitmen to lead them in scoring. The Pats got goals from Easton Armstrong, Connor Bedard and Logan Nijhoff.

Matthew Kieper allowed eight goals on 31 shots for the Pats before he was replaced by Drew Sim. Sim stopped nine of 11 Hitmen shots in a relief effort.

The Pats currently sit in fourth place in the WHL’s East Division with 18 points. The Winnipeg Ice continue to lead the division and conference with 21 wins and just one loss on the year.

The Pats are back in action on Dec. 3 when they visit the Prince Albert Raiders