Regina pedestrian seriously injured by impaired driver, police say

A 41-year-old woman suffered serious, non life-threatening injuries after being struck by an impaired driver early Sunday morning, according to police.

A news release from Regina Police Service (RPS), said officers were called to the intersection of 5th Avenue and Garnet Street around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old woman from Regina was arrested for impaired driving causing bodily harm and was also charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and operating with over 80 mgs of alcohol.

The victim was taken to hospital by EMS.

The accused will make her first court appearance on March 28.