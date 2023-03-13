Regina pedestrian seriously injured by impaired driver, police say
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Drew Postey
A 41-year-old woman suffered serious, non life-threatening injuries after being struck by an impaired driver early Sunday morning, according to police.
A news release from Regina Police Service (RPS), said officers were called to the intersection of 5th Avenue and Garnet Street around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old woman from Regina was arrested for impaired driving causing bodily harm and was also charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and operating with over 80 mgs of alcohol.
The victim was taken to hospital by EMS.
The accused will make her first court appearance on March 28.
-
Kingston high school teacher charged with sexual assaultA teacher at a Kingston high school has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation, the school board said Tuesday evening.
-
Police say they have 'exhausted all traditional means' of identifying Oshawa homicide victimPolice say that they have 'exhausted all traditional means' of identifying a homicide victim who was located following a house fire in Durham earlier this month.
-
Barrie woman shocked to win over $100K with Lotto 6/49 after only 3 playsThe third time was a charm for Barrie woman Heather Cherutti who won $106,700 with Lotto 6/49.
-
Beloved restaurant Kent’s Kitchen closing after serving Chinatown for decadesFrom its jam packed to-go containers to its affordable food prices, Kent’s Kitchen has been a staple in Chinatown for decades.
-
Regina teens, 12-year-old charged following alleged robbery and assaultThree boys, ages 12, 13 and 14, have been charged after a man was assaulted and robbed in a Regina parking lot Tuesday evening.
-
Special prosecutor steps down in case against Alec BaldwinA special prosecutor who doubles as a state legislator is stepping down from her role in the manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin in the death of a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set.
-
-
Ottawa-area friends score $5 million lottery jackpot after winning numbers came in a dreamTwo friends from Ottawa-Gatineau have won $5 million after playing lottery numbers that came to one of them in a dream more than 20 years ago.
-
Sault hospital emergency department delays expected through summer, fallThe Sault Area Hospital is warning patients they may be in for longer wait times than usual and officials say relief is expected in the summer and fall.