Regina pet store hosts event to encourage dog adoption

Regina residents had a great opportunity to share some time with adoptable dogs at Pet Station’s event on Saturday afternoon.

At the second annual Pet Expo, Lucky Paws Dog Rescue had several puppies and dogs up for adoption.

Participants had a chance to learn more about dog training and try it for themselves.

“These guys love kids and everyone, so they’re just soaking up all the attention and belly rubs,” said Eva Ramsay, a member of Lucky Paws Dog Rescue.

“That’s one of the reasons why I came here, to give them some pets,” said Maelihn Le, one of the participants.

Ramsay said there are many adoptable dogs waiting for a home right now.

“I feel like all dogs deserve a home and I feel like this is like a good thing to get those talks about that, and I really hope they get those applicants,” said Le.

Around 100 people took part in the event and a total of five adoption applications were submitted.

“We love to give back to donations and adoption … and just having very fun and good events so families can stop by and have a fun time,” said Yegi Zargar, marketing and communications manager.