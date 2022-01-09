Regina PetCare takes on the Betty White Challenge

A Regina man is raising money for local animal rescues in the name of Betty White.

Daryl Fraess, owner of Just Us Dogs PetCare, will be spearheading the Queen City’s part of the Betty White Challenge.

The social media challenge encourages people to donate to local animal shelters on what would have been White’s 100th birthday.

“If everybody donated five dollars in Betty White’s name, think of the amount, like huge amounts, that could be put into rescues,” Fraess said.

On Jan. 17, Fraess will post on the Just Us Dogs PetCare Facebook page asking the community to donate at least five dollars to three local rescues – Regina Cat Rescue, Bright Eyes Dog Rescue and Prairie Sky Dog Rescue.

Stephanie Streifel, with Regina Cat Rescue, said when Fraess asked if the organization would be apart of the challenged she was honoured, adding the money raised would go straight towards veterinary bills.

“We have hundreds of thousands of vet bills every year and in today’s climate, literally it is so cold, you can only imagine what we are bringing in off the streets,” Steifel said.

Prairie Sky Dog Rescue said their share of the funds would go towards food, leashes and to hire trainers to help dogs with some behavioural issues.

Tomina Ritco, with Bright Eyes Dog Rescue, said vet bills always need to be payed, as well as “food, vaccines, and transportation.”

Fraess said White was a known animal lover and advocate, and he can’t think of a better way to give the late actress the centennial birthday she deserves.

“Think of how proud she would be, Betty would be watching over us with her animals sitting beside her on the rainbow bridge,” Fraess said.

He said the goal is to raise thousands of dollars, but added any money brought in to any of the shelters will make a huge difference.