Regina pharmacy fined $16,100 after worker falls down staircase
CTV News Regina Digital Content Producer
David Prisciak
Rubicon Health Solutions was hit with a total of $16,100 in fines after one of its workers was injured while walking down a staircase.
The pharmacy network pleaded guilty to one count of violating occupational health and safety regulations, which mandate that a staircase with five or more treads is equipped with a handrail.
The province says a worker was injured while descending a staircase at one of its Regina businesses on May 14, 2021.
The base fine totaled $11,500 with a surcharge of $4,600.
The company pleaded guilty to the charge in Regina provincial court on June 6.
Rubicon Health Solutions operates a total of 64 locations across Saskatchewan.
