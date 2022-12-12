Regina planning for larger Frost festival in 2023

Some classic winter activities will be back in the Queen City in 2023 with the return of Frost Regina.

The festival will run throughout the city from Feb. 3-12 with indoor and outdoor events.

The city will be hosting the festival for the second year in a row, following its debut in 2022.

Organizers expect most events from last year will be making their return to Frost Festival, including ice-skating on Wascana Lake, ice sculptures and outdoor slides.

“There will be more dog sledding, we heard from residents they wanted more of that.” Lori Bresciani said. “Embracing everything we did last year.”

Bresciani also said this year’s festival will be larger, with smaller wait times for those participating in outdoor activities.

“We are looking at doing events that were popular last year, people had to line up for a lot of event so we are going to balance that,” Bresciani said.

This year’s festival will also include more indoor activities, including events inside the Brandt Centre and the glow room will also be making a return.

The festival is aiming to welcome more students to Frost during the week.

“We are looking to bring more schools this year if they wish,” Bresciani said. “Last year because of COVID we had to be careful.”

Other events, including the Grey Cup Festival and Agribition, brought guests to Regina this year and organizers are hoping the pattern continues in 2023.

“We saw our volunteer base, it was all ages and it tells you about the festival too,” Bresciani said. “It is a variance of ages from young to senior and meets everybody’s needs.”

Last winter, Frost Festival attracted close to 68,000 people.

It's time to get frosty! Advanced FROST @REAL all-inclusive passes are now on sale here: https://t.co/JL0Q0xfk3E



Save money by buying your pass in advance!

❄️Adult Advance: $17

❄️Youth/Senior Advance: $10

❄️Frost Pass & Gear: $35



Visit https://t.co/bbzNsvsHX3 for more details! pic.twitter.com/1DAJUtV4oL