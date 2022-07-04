Regina plays host to inaugural Women's U18 National Football Championships

The first-ever Women’s National Under 18 Football Championships are taking place in Regina at Mosaic Stadium.

“This is a huge opportunity for women’s football. We’ve been growing and building this sport and now to actually be recognized and starting a U18 tournament is really exciting,” special teams coordinator for Team Saskatchewan Ashley Viklund said.

The event began on July 1 and runs until the ninth with every single match taking place at Mosaic.

“It’s awesome to play there. It’s beautiful and so historic. To have us girls be able to play on a field like that is a great opportunity,” Team Saskatchewan player Tilka Chapman said.

“It’s no surprise it’s happening in Saskatchewan. Football Sask has always been a huge supporter and cheerleader for women’s football,” Viklund said.

Teams from five provinces are taking part in the inaugural championships: Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick.

Team Saskatchewan is 2-0 so far at the tournament after defeating New Brunswick and Manitoba.

“I think our energy is up a lot. We know that we can do it and we feel better about the whole tournament in general (after those wins). I think it’s bringing us together quite a bit,” Chapman said.

Team Saskatchewan will play two more round-robin games on Wednesday, against Ontario and Alberta.

The top two teams in the tournament will face off in the gold medal game at 7 p.m. on Saturday.