Regina police advise against driving on Ring Road following more than 10 collisions

The Regina Police Service is asking drivers to avoid travel on Ring Road as officers work to respond to more than 10 collisions on Thursday.

“Ring Road is extremely icy and, as such, driving conditions are very dangerous,” RPS said in an email.

Those who must use Ring Road are asked to use extreme caution, and be mindful of first responders on scene working to assist other drivers.

❄️Driving conditions are extremely icy out there!❄️ Our officers are currently responding to upwards of 10 collisions on just the Ring Rd. Please avoid the Ring Rd. & if not possible please pack your patience & drive slow.

Freezing rain and snow are expected to pick back up on Thursday evening.