Regina police arrest 2 men in connection to stolen vehicle

Two men are facing more than 10 charges after being caught by police in possession of a stolen vehicle and an illegal firearm.

A canine unit with the Regina Police Service (RPS) reported seeing a unique looking SUV that matched the description of a recently stolen vehicle early Monday morning.

The yellow Kia Seltos was initially spotted at around 2:40 a.m. in the area of Dewdney Avenue and Broad Street. The SUV was found on the 800 block of Elliot Street by police some time later.

The stolen vehicle appeared abandoned to police. However, when a second canine unit approached the vehicle, two men fled the scene.

The canine officer ordered the men to stop several times before deploying his dog on the suspects.

The canine pursued and detained the driver of the stolen vehicle by biting him until an officer could arrest the man.

The second suspect was arrested in the area as he tried to flee in a cab. The second man was allegedly carrying a sawed off shotgun and ammunition. Both of the suspects faced multiple charges from the incident.

A 20-year-old man from the Punnichy area was charged with possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.

An 18-year-old Regina man was charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition, careless use of a firearm, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Both of the accused made their first appearances on these charges in Provincial Court on Dec. 12.