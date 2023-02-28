Regina police arrest 20-year-old following alleged threats directed at student

A Regina woman was arrested after allegedly sending threatening messages to a student on Feb. 24.

Officers were called to a high school in the 1200 block of College Avenue around 11:25 a.m. for a report of threatening messages directed at a student, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

According to police, early information suggested the messages included threats of violence that might occur at the school.

On Sunday, police arrested a 20-year-old woman at a home and charged her with three counts of uttering threats in connection with the incident.