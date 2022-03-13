Regina Police arrest male driving stolen vehicle, evading police

At around 3:40 a.m. on March 12, police observed a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen on Feb. 16.

RPS said they attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

The driver continued to drive in a dangerous manner, striking a parked car and an unmarked police vehicle.

A tire deflations device was successfully deployed by police near Mikkelson Dr. and McCarthy Blvd. The driver then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, but was arrested by police.

The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen.

Daniel Thomas Ward, 35, of Regina was charged with possession of stolen property obtained by crime under $5000, resisting arrest and runningfrom an officer. He is also facing five other charges, including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, failure to stop after an accident, and possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

A female passenger was also arrested, but was released without charges after further investigation.

Ward is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on March 14.