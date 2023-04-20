Regina police arrest man caught hiding in closet at College Avenue Campus

Regina police said a 33-year-old man is facing charges after being caught hiding in a closet at the College Avenue Campus.

According to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release, officers were called “to a school near College Avenue on Ramsay Drive” around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

RPS said the man exited the closet causing a disturbance in the classroom and then locked himself in a nearby washroom.

On-site security assisted RPS in accessing the washroom where the man was taken into custody.

The suspect has been charged with causing a disturbance, failing to comply with conditions and breach of probation.

The man appeared in court Wednesday morning.