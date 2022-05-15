Regina police arrest unconscious man found in stolen vehicle
The Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested a 34-year-old Regina man after officers found a gun inside a stolen vehicle early Friday morning.
Officers were called to North Pasqua Street and Pasqua Gate around 3:38 a.m. in response to an “assist citizen” call. Officers found a Mazda on the grass median, still running, with an unconscious man behind the wheel.
Police got the man out of the vehicle and placed him under arrest. They found a long rifle with ammunition and a wallet belonging to the vehicle owner. Officers found the vehicle was stolen on Wednesday.
He is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000, careless use of a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.
He made his first court appearance on Friday.
