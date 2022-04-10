Regina police ask for help identifying driver involved in crash that sent child to hospital
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
Regina Police Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and driver that struck a nine-year-old pedestrian early Saturday afternoon.
The nine-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police news release.
The hit and run reportedly occurred around 12:50 p.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of Retallack Street.
The driver allegedly fled the area without stopping to help.
Witnesses of the crash said the vehicle was white.
Anyone with information that could help identify the vehicle or driver is asked to contact Regina police or CrimeStoppers.
