Regina police ask for help in finding suspect in 2022 murder

Regina police are asking for the public’s help searching for 32-year-old Forrestre Jade Windigo, who is wanted for second-degree murder in relation to the 2022 death of Bryant Thayne Starr.

Starr’s death marked Regina’s seventh homicide of 2022, according to police.

A Regina Police Service (RPS) news release said officers were originally called to the Regina General Hospital after a man suffering from injuries matching an assault was reported at around midnight on Oct. 12, 2022.

The 34-year-old would die while in hospital two weeks later on Oct. 25, police explained.

Windigo is described by police as around six foot, three inches tall with a heavy build.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Windigo or knows of his whereabouts are asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.