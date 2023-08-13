Regina police ask for help in finding trio of robbery suspects

Regina police are asking for the public’s help as they search for three people following an alleged robbery on Aug. 12.

At around 3 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a robbery call on the 200 block of Victoria Avenue, a Regina police news release said.

Witnesses told police that a man and two women came inside the business where the man proceeded to pick up several items.

As the trio was leaving – the man pulled out a silver handgun and pointed it at staff. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Police searched the surrounding area but did not find the suspects.

According to Regina police the first suspect is described as approximately 35 years old, Indigenous, standing five feet, seven inches tall with a slim build and short brown hair.

He was wearing an army green "Fresh hoodie," black pants, white running shoes and a black backpack.

The second suspect is described as an Indigenous women of average height, and a slim build.

She was wearing a purple baseball cap, an Adidas zip up jacket and white shoes. She was also seen carrying a longboard skateboard, a fanny pack and a purse or small backpack.

The third and final suspect is described as an Indigenous woman of medium build and average height with her hair in a ponytail.

She was wearing black pants, a black jacket, purple runners and carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information on the suspects or robbery is encouraged to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.