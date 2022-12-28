Regina police ask for help in robbery investigation

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for help investigating a robbery that occurred on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery at a business in the 200 block of Victoria Avenue East around 7:45 a.m. on Dec. 27, according to a news release from the RPS.

The police said investigators found a man had entered the business carrying a knife and demanding items. He left the store with the stolen property, and no one was physically injured.

The suspect is described as a man, about five feet, 10 inches tall. He was wearing glasses, dark blue pants, a grey sweatshirt with a hood up, a black toque and a medical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.