Regina police ask for help in search for 5 stolen wheelchairs

The Saskatchewan Wheelchair Sports Association (SWSA) and the Regina Police Service (RPS) are asking for the public’s help after multiple wheelchairs and related sports equipment were stolen earlier this week.

On Tuesday morning, a staff member with the association discovered multiple pieces of equipment missing from a trailer after noticing the door was open with a broken lock and latch, according to a police news release.

Five sports wheelchairs, 12 rugby balls, 12 basketballs, 12 hockey sticks, and two bags were among the missing items, police said, and are specialized equipment for athletes with disabilities.

“This equipment is really important for people to be active in our community and it’s a big loss for us,” said SWSA program coordinator Jen Wood.

“Just like you have a pair of runners, these sport chairs just give that independence to our athletes so they can play every type of sport.”

The trailer was located in the parking lot in the 500 block of Park Street and police say the break-in happened sometime between Sunday and Tuesday.

According to Wood, this is not the first time SWSA equipment has been stolen. Previously, an entire trailer filled with basketball equipment was taken in Saskatoon.

“Seeing a piece of equipment like this, I just don’t understand why you would grab a wheelchair and just take it,” Wood said.

Jessica Frotten is a Paralympian and program volunteer with the SWSA. She knows first hand the impact of losing a piece of equipment. Her specially designed racer was stolen from her garage in 2020.

“The setbacks are huge. Even if you can get that piece of equipment replaced, there’s the cost of that, but then these chairs are an extension of your body so you need to make sure you can get your fit back right,” Frotten said.

“It takes years and years to get the perfect fit in a piece of equipment.”

The SWSA provides opportunities for both athletes with mobility impairments and able-bodied athletes to play together and try new sports.

The association said the theft comes at an unfortunate time when the group is just launching its fall programming. According to Wood, there is extra equipment that will allow the association to get by for the time being, but athletes will have to share.

She said the association, which is funded through grants, will have to submit insurance claims to hopefully recover some of the stolen items. However, that could take months to process, she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.