Regina police ask for public's help in solving hit and run

Regina police are asking for the public’s help in gaining more information surrounding an early morning hit and run.

At around 2:40 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, the Regina Police Service (RPS) received a call reporting a pedestrian being hit by vehicle in the area of 5th Avenue and King Street.

The driver and the vehicle involved in the hit and run fled the scene, police said.

Police and EMS responded to the scene. The victim, a 24-year-old man, was in need of medical attention and was transported to hospital for further treatment.

RPS asks anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone who may have video of the area to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477).