Regina police ask public for help in robbery investigation

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for help with an investigation into a robbery that took place in the early hours of Jan. 21.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. for a report of a robbery that occurred 30 minutes prior, according to a release from RPS.

According to RPS, a 43-year-old victim said two men approached him, asked him for a cigarette and then pulled out a knife and took his belongings.

The victim told police the incident occurred at an alley along Dewdney Avenue.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact RPS or Regina Crime Stoppers.