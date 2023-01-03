Regina police asking public for help in street robbery investigation
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for help with an investigation into a robbery that happened on New Year’s Day.
Officers were called to a hospital in response to a robbery claim. A man reported that he’d been robbed about an hour earlier, according to a release from RPS.
The victim reported he was approached by two men while he was walking toward 9th Avenue North from the 100 block of Montreal Street.
The two men started a conversation then demanded the victim’s possessions. The victim was stabbed in the arm after a struggle and his items were taken from him.
The man said he ran out of the park and did not see which way the suspects went.
Both suspects were described as men, about five feet, eight inches tall. One was described as being in his early 20’s and the other was described as “older than” the first.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.
